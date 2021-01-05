Cabinet approves vaccine purchase on emergency basis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the Federal Cabinet has given a green-signal for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine by the Ministry of Health.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. In this meeting Prime Minister was briefed by Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan about the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

During the meeting the cabinet also offered Fateha and prayed for the souls of labourers martyred in Machh, Balochistan incident, Osama Satti, who was killed in police firing in Islamabad, and for the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces.

In addition to this meeting also approved the app-ointment of the Chairman Board of Directors (BOD) of Pakistan Expo Centers Private Limited.

The forum also approved the constitution of a special committee to adjudicate on the appeals made under Clause 21 of the Trade Organizations Act 2013. The committee would be able to exercise its authority after the completion of amendments in the relevant laws and the meeting also accorded approval for the appointment of members of the Press Council of Pakistan.

Regarding the quality of exports cabinet took decision to improve the quality of exports in the fisheries sector and for that they approved the constitution of Inspection Committee, which would perform duties of inspection of the Fish Processing Plants to be established in the country.

On the other hand the Inspection Committee comprised representatives of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association.

The cabinet accepted the resignation of Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) and approved the constitution of a selection committee for the appointment of new CEO.

Whereas the Managing Director of Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) would look after the AEDB till the appointment of new CEO and the cabinet also endorsed the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Legal Cases in its meeting held on December 31, 2020.

Sindh, KP governors, Saifullah Niazi call on PM: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Saifullah Niazi, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation and the future course.

They also discussed upcoming Senate and Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections, and by-polls, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.