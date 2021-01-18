Cabinet body to recommend action against Broadsheet beneficiaries: Shibli

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said a three-member cabinet committee had been tasked to furnish its recommendations about action on Broadsheet’s findings within 48 hours.

The minister, in a tweet, said the committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan under the convenorship of Minister for Information, would comprise Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Action would be taken against all the elements, who were either benifitted or had given favours to the Broadsheet in the light of the committee’s recommendations, he added.