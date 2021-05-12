Cabinet committee recommends placing Shehbaz’s name on ECL: Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the sub-committee of Federal Cabinet’s Exit Control List (ECL) had recommended to include the name of Shehbaz Sharif in the ECL.

Addressing a press conference here after the sub-committee’s meeting, Sheikh Rashid said the committee after reviewing the recommendations of National Accountability Bureau, decided to forward the same to Federal Cabinet for approval to put the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on the ECL.

The committee's meeting was attended by Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar. Flanked by Advisor Shehzad Akabar, he said Shehbaz Sharif might file a review petition with the Interior Ministry within 15 days, which would decide the matter within 90 days. Shehbaz Sharif might have to appear personally, he added. The minister said three lists were maintained to stop those persons who were needed to stop from travelling abroad. The first one was the black list, which was maintained by the Passport Office and the Provincial Identification List (PNIL) was the second one maintained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), while the third was the Exit Control List (ECL) and the Federal Cabinet had the authority to put anyone's name on it. He said the sub-committee unanimously agreed to NAB's request of putting Shehbaz's name on the ECL as the Bureau was pursuing corruption against the PML-N leader. Sheikh Rashid said the Interior Ministry had "not received any request (from Shehbaz Sharif for permission to travel abroad) citing medical grounds". Such requests from the PML-N leaders had mentioned medical grounds, he added. Advisor Shehzad Akbar said the former Punjab chief minister was facing various corruption cases, which would face delay if he went abroad. He said the Sharif brothers were not acquitted in the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case, which was closed by the court due to technical reasons as it was not properly pursued. Any closed case could be reopened on the basis of new evidence’, he said and termed the arguments of PML-N leaders in that regard misguiding.

Shehzad Akbar said the government’s legal team had reviewed the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case from different aspects. The Sharif Empire was created through money laundering in 90s and then strengthened after 2000. Sheikh Rashid endorsed the arguments of Shehzad Akbar, saying Shehbaz Sharif attempted to flee abroad because he was afraid of the reopening of Hudaibiya Papers Mills case.

To a question about progress on the review of a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the interior minister said its leaders were allowed to appear in person to request a review. About 1,677 of the TLP workers arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) had been released. Some 280 first information reports were registered and those nominated in them would have to undergo the legal process, he added.

To a question, the minister said the prime minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia remained very fruitful as Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was a friend of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true lover of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as he along with his all delegation members walked barefoot in Madina, he added.

To another question, Sheikh Rashid said around 1,100 Pakistani prisoners would be brought back from Saudi Arabia and lodged in local jails. Some 22 detainees involved in drugs-related cases and eight others facing murder charges would remained in Saudi jails.

The prime minister had been requested to provide Rs 1 billion rupees for paying fines of those hundreds of Pakistani prisoners detained on trivial charges since 2005, he added.

The minister strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to Palestinian civilians, including children.