Cabinet Meeting convened to discuss Afghanistan’s population census plan

KABUL (Ariana News): The Presidential Palace (ARG) announced Tuesday that the 20th Cabinet Meeting was held on Monday to deliberate on the proposed national population census and to review key economic, social, and cultural matters.

According to a statement issued by ARG, the meeting was chaired by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

One of the central topics of discussion was the proposed framework for conducting a nationwide population census.

The Cabinet instructed the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) to thoroughly review the draft census plan and present a final report at the next Cabinet session.

A committee, headed by Abdul Qaher, the Director of NSIA, was tasked with convening a meeting to evaluate the proposal and prepare a comprehensive report.

Additionally, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing was directed to expedite the implementation of construction mapping processes.

Accurate demographic data for Afghanistan—particularly regarding ethnic and social group distribution—is currently lacking.

However, according to estimates by the former government, Afghanistan’s population was approximately 33 million.

In contrast, the Central Statistics Authority estimated in July of 2020 the previous year that the country’s population had reached 39.7 million. Estimates rose however to 41.4 million in 2023.

The last national population census in Afghanistan was conducted in 1979. However, the census only covered 67% of the country’s districts due to security concerns.

Subsequent attempts to conduct a full census were hampered by ongoing insecurity.

Current population estimates are based on projections from the 1979 baseline, with a projected growth rate of 2.03%.

The development of a national census is however seen as a critical step for future planning and development efforts across sectors.