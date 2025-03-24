Cabinet meeting of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan keld in Kabul

KABUL (BNA): The cabinet meeting of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

During the meeting, several key issues were assigned to special committees for further deliberation and are expected to be reported back at the next cabinet session.

One of the significant proposals discussed was led by Mawlavi Shamsuddin Shariati, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Monitoring and Enforcement of Decrees and Orders. The cabinet approved measures to prevent the importation of low-quality oil into the country, directing relevant departments to take necessary steps for implementation.

Additionally, all Emirate departments received instructions to collaborate with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs on large and small projects related to labor recruitment. Emphasis was placed on prioritizing domestic citizens in the hiring process to bolster local employment.

The meeting also covered various other topics, resulting in several essential decisions aimed at the effective governance of the nation.