Cabinet okays changes to LNG policy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABA: The Federal Cabinet has approved changes to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Policy 2011 ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the summary through circulation on an emergency basis as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Qatar next week. Media reports said that the cabinet approved the changes to exclude new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals and associated facilities from application of mandatory Third Party Access (TPA).

The decision will encourage foreign and private sector investment in LNG, sources said, adding that it would help meet the growing demand for gas in the country.