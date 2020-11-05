Cabinet okays national budget for fiscal year 1400 with $3.4m

KABUL (Agencies): The cabinet has approved the national budget draft for fiscal year 1400 (equiv. to year 2021), which includes $3.4 million allocated budget for fighting the pandemic, the Presidential Place in a statement late Wednesday.

At the meeting, the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended gratitude to the leadership and staff of the Finance Ministry for development of the draft, issuing instructions for recognizing the efforts of the deputy minister of Finance and other pertinent officials.

‘The cabinet of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan approved modification of the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation, draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation, draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, and draft law on Cadastre Survey,’ said ARG (Presidential Palace) in a tweet.

The national budget for fiscal year 1400 allocates at least $3.4 million dollars in a fight against the ongoing pandemic in Afghanistan – an aid provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Meanwhile, Afghan cabinet approved request of ‘the Finance and Higher Education ministries on solving the issue of an outlay of 1.5 million dollars that had not been spent by the Ministry of Counter-Narcotics to be allocated for construction of the Helmand University.’

The budget allocation for year 1400 came at a time the country started to draw an end to the year 1399, as winter season approaches amid widespread concerns over the second wave of coronavirus.