Cabinet okays Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ruling out any large-scale military operation, on Tuesday said that Azm-e-Istehkam was a multi-domain, multi-agency and whole of system national vision, aimed at decisively rooting out the nebulous and shadowy presence of remnants of terrorists, and violent extremism.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, took the members into confidence about the prevailing misunderstanding and speculations about the Azm-e-Istehkam, saying that instead of any large-scale operation, the already ongoing intelligence-based kinetic operations, would be energized and expedited. In his remarks, he informed the Cabinet members that no additional duty would be imposed on the solar panels to ensure the accessibility of low-cost energy to every citizen.

He said the government was planning to put the national economy on a positive trajectory and expressed satisfaction over the country heading towards economic stability. The prime minister reiterated the resolve to boost the country’s exports by promoting Small and Medium Enterprises and withdrawing privileges from the elite class and those exploiting the national resources. The economic protection of the common man and providing them equal opportunities were among the government’s priorities, he added.

Discussing the annual budget 2024-25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the cabinet members to ensure their presence in the ongoing budget debate in the Parliament. During the briefing, the cabinet members were informed that the privatisation of the PIA was moving ahead swiftly as companies showing interest in the pre-bidding process, were visiting different PIA sites and bidding of the PIA will be held in the first week of August.

The prime minister instructed to accelerate the PIA privatisation while ensuring transparency in the process. On the Commerce Ministry’s recommendation and request from the World Food Programme of Afghanistan, the federal cabinet approved transit of a truck from Karachi to Kabul carrying the spare-parts of the trucks, just for once on humanitarian grounds.

The body gave the go-ahead to signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan and that of Saudi Arabia. It also extended till March 2025 the time-frame of an implementation committee on the immovable property of late Ameer of Bahawalpur, in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling and recommendation of the States and Frontier Regions Division.

The Federal Cabinet also approved the appointment of the Executive Director of the Frequency Allocation Board. During the briefing on the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision, the Cabinet meeting was informed that the country had sufficient stock of sugar and the Sugar Advisory Board and relevant departments had approved exporting the leftover stock of sugar after taking into account the expected consumption before the next crushing season and assessing the surplus stock.

The prime minister said the government would not tolerate any increase in the sugar price and instructed the formation of a committee to monitor the sugar price and stop its export in case of any possibility of a price hike. The meeting approved the annual report of the National Economic Council for fiscal year 2022-23, prepared by the Planning Ministry for tabling before the Parliament. The Federal Cabinet endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions of June 13, 2024; Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases of June 11, 2024 and Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises’s decision of June 20, 2024.