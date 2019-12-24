Cabinet rejects Maryam’s request for removal of name from ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the cabinet had rejected Maryam Nawaz’s request for her name to be removed from the Exit Control List.

“The cabinet has unanimously rejected the request for removal of a VIP’s name from the ECL,” said SAPM Awan, saying that the cabinet had acted on the advice of the subcommittee.

Awan was addressing a press conference with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza.

Maryam had filed a petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the removal of her name from the ECL. The PML-N leader had expressed concern for her father’s health and requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so she could take care of him.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in London where he is seeking treatment for various illnesses.

Awan said the government had removed Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list after receiving directives from the court.

“The cabinet has rejected the demand to remove her name from ECL based on the advice of the subcommittee,” she said. “Governments operate according to the law and the constitution.”

Talking about the government’s decision to cut down prices of medicines, Dr Mirza said that the prime minister had given the green signal to reduce prices of 89 essential medicines.

Dr Mirza said the government has to reduce the price of any medicine which is included in its essential medicines list by 10 percent each year. This, he said, was according to the medicine price control policy of 2018.

“However, we have given the approval to the federal government to cut down prices of essential medicines by 15 percent,” he said. “The new prices will come into effect immediately.”

Dr Mirza said that the prime minister had directed the health ministry to review its medicine pricing policy.

“In the next two months, the government will be reviewing the medicine pricing policy and come up with a new one in its place,” he said.

He said that in the next few weeks, the government will come up with a policy to reform the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed relevant authorities to bring down prices of medicinal drugs earlier this year.

In April, Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had said that the bureau will investigate the unprecedented hike in prices of medicines.

The NAB chairman had directed the anti-corruption watchdog to look into the alleged corruption in Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).