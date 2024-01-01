Cadet Arif embarced Shahadat

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Khwarij attacked a Mosque in District Lakki Marwat during Maghrib Prayers. Gentleman Cadet Arif Ullah (under training at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul & on leave at his hometown), was also present there, offering prayers in the same Mosque.

As soon as Khwarij started firing, he immediately responded and fought the khwarij bravely. However, during the incident, Gentleman Cadet Arif Ullah (Age 19 years; resident of Lakki Marwat) embarced Shahadat sacrificing his life, while saving many innocent lives of worshippers.

Such heinous and cowardly act of attacking worshipers in the mosque while praying reflects the true ideology of these Khwarij. Valiant act of a young Gentleman Cadet is a testament of spirit of sacrifice and dedication of Security Forces’ personnel to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices further strengthen our resolve.