Calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Council of the arts in collaboration with Khaneh Farhang Iran organized a calligraphy exhibition. Director General Khaneh Farhang Iran Faramarz Rahmazad was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

More than 50 works of art by Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Azeem Iqbal was put on in display in the exhibition. Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Khaneh Farhang Iran Faramarz Rahmazad said that Islamic art was inspired by Sassanid art of Iran.

The arts include calligraphy, architecture, poetry, painting, ceramics, carpet weaving, pottery and handicrafts. Islamic art is based on monotheism, which draws man towards God. The artist is on the path of evolution and progress towards God himself through his art, he added.

