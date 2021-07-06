Cambodia’s pet lion returned to owner

Monitoring Desk
PHNOM PENH, July 5 (Reuters) – A pet lion that authorities seized from a house in Cambodia’s capital last week was reunited with its owner on Monday – after a personal intervention by Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Police and wildlife officials initially raided the property on June 27, saying they were rescuing the animal after videos of it appeared on the social media app TikTok, and neighbours raised the alarm.
In the days that followed, social media posts appeared saying the lion should be returned to the owner, who had denied accusations of mistreating the animal.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the prime minister ordered the 18-month-old male lion be returned on the condition the owner make a proper cage.
Authorities had said it was illegal to keep lions as pets. But Hun Sen said it was a special case because the owner had fed the lion from a young age and treated him like a family member.
Courtesy: Reuters
