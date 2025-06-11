Camel milk holds promise for human health: exports

MULTAN (APP): Camel milk, rich in nutrients and medicinal properties, can play a crucial role in boosting both public health and national exports.

Speaking to APP, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, deputy director highlighted camel milk contains insulin-like proteins, making it highly beneficial for diabetic patients. Camel milk is also widely used in the manufacturing of beauty products due to its natural healing and moisturizing properties, he added.

“Camel milk is a powerful natural remedy. It not only helps control diabetes but also has growing demand in the cosmetics industry,” he said.

World Camel Day, celebrated annually on June 22, aims to raise awareness about the importance of camels, especially in arid and semi-arid regions.

Dr Jamshaid maintained that the date June 22 was selected because it marked the hottest and longest day of the year which is a symbolic reminder of the camel’s ability to survive in extreme heat and harsh conditions.

“Camels are not just animals of the desert – they are lifelines,” he remarked.

“Their ability to withstand extreme temperatures and scarcity of water makes them perfectly suited for our climate. The breeds found in Pakistan are among the best in the world.

Dr Jamshaid urged livestock farmers to focus on efficient camel rearing and to explore the economic potential of camel-based products such as milk, meat, and bones. He stressed that increased production and value addition of these items could help Pakistan earn significant foreign exchange.

“By promoting camel products locally and internationally, we can give country a distinct identity in the livestock sector,” he said.

He further explained the camels have long served as a symbol of endurance, strength, and cultural heritage, especially in desert communities. In addition to their traditional roles in transportation and food security, their ecological adaptation and usefulness in modern industries make them an asset worth investing in.

Dr Jamshaid praised the efforts of local farmers and encouraged them to adopt scientific practices to enhance productivity. “It’s time we shift our perspective and recognize camels as a source of sustainable livelihood and national economic growth,” he concluded.