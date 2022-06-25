Campaign launched by private sector for earthquake victims

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan private sector has launched a campaign to collect donations for people affected ny the recent earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that more than 150 million Afs has been collected so far to help the vulnerable. Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI, said that traders from across the country participated in the campaign.

“So far, around 150 million Afs has been promised. The materials also have been collected. A part of the materials has been shifted and the rest will also be shifted,” he said.

This comes as the Afghanistan Chamber of Industry and Mines (ACIM) said that the industrial factories have provided more than 16 million Afs in addition to the food materials to the people affected by the earthquake.“Medicine, food material, clothes and other commodities have been collected,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, head of the ACIM.

Meanwhile, the China’s MCC company has provided food supplies worth 20 million Afs to the earthquake-affected Afghans.

“Our convoy will be sent on time and will hand over the food supplies to the vulnerable people,” said Safatullah Rahimi, a representative of the MCC company. The ACCI also pledged that it will provide shelter to the vulnerable people.

