Campus violence

The Education Expo organized arranged by Isalmi Jaimiate Talba (IJT) in the Islamic International University Islamabad was attacked by a rival group of students on Thursday night whose two colleagues were earlier injured by the former in the evening. In this retaliatory incident one student was killed and 13 injured. Fire arms were used by both groups and senior leader of Jamat Islami, Liaqat Baluch who was the guest on this occasion narrowly escaped. On the following day Police registered FIR after the permission of University Administration and arrested 16 students.

In the past rising tendency of violence on campuses of universities ban had been imposed on students’ union activities in 1979 to ensure peace at in educational institutions and enable students to whole heartedly pursue their studies. It was the ITJ who always ignited violence in the university of Punjab Lahore and Quid-i-Azam University Islamabad. In the Students Solidarity March on November 29, among others demands about the lifting of ban on Students Union and removal of security personnel were made. The parents of students and intelligentsia did not approve these demands although political leaders are in favour of lifting this ban for their vested interest.