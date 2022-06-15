‘Can anyone stop him from coming back?’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: During a sitting of the upper house of the parliament on Wednesday, PPP senator and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani raised a question: “Were you able to stop him when he was leaving (the country)? Will you be able to stop him from returning?” “These decisions will not be taken by us … they will be taken somewhere else,” he said.

When Musharraf was still in Pakistan, the senator went on, “I had forgiven him”. “If Pervez Musharraf wants to come back, he can. Pakistan is his home,” Gillani said, continuing that he had no issues with the former dictator’s return. “But everyone should be treated equally,” he added.

Opening the topic for debate, Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan recalled that the Constitution of Pakistan had been victim to several injustices. “We are handicapped. Our hands and feet have been tied. We are just slaves.”

Musharraf, he said, had been the “master of black and white” for 10 years. “He broke the Constitution twice and murdered the judiciary. The former chief justice of Pakistan was dragged by his hair … The decision of the Peshawar High Court is in front of you,” Mushtaq Khan went on.

He asserted that if Musharraf was brought back to the country, then the doors of the prisons should also be opened and courts should be closed because the judiciary “won’t be needed”. Senator Raza Rabbani agreed that Musharraf had committed several atrocities. “But if his health is not good and he wants to return to the country, there is no problem.”

He, however, pointed out that he could not talk on behalf of his party. “Things are very different when a person has been convicted by a court under Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason). It would be very inappropriate to give a state burial to such a person,” the PPP leader added.

Meanwhile, PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhary called for the law to run its course. “Pervez Musharraf or whoever went out of the country for treatment should come back and the law should then take due course.” The country, he added, would only grow if the rule of law was equal for all.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, too, was of a similar opinion. “Whatever Nawaz Sharif said was in a personal capacity. If the Constitution and the law are strong, let them chart the path.” “If not Pakistan, where else will Musharraf go,” he further stated, adding that if a man was “on his death bed”, would he not even be allowed to return to his homeland. JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also highlighted that the retired general was fighting for his life at the moment and it wouldn’t be fair to stop him from returning to Pakistan. “Even Nawaz Sharif left the country for medical treatment,” he added.

