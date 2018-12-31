Can topple PTI government in a week if Zardari allows, claims Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that his party can topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government within a week time if former president Asif Ali Zardari gives it a go-ahead.

Speaking to the press after expressing his condolence to the family of Late Syed Ali Raza Abidi, Bilawal said that it appears along with governance the PTI doesn’t even know simple math.

“I have got 99 seats in Sindh. They need 49 members to topple the Sindh government,” he remarked.

The PPP leader called the recently submitted Joint Investigative Report, ‘a pack of lies and fabrication’.

“The nexus between government and the JIT has been exposed now. We will challenge the JIT report before the court of law,” he said. “We will foil every conspiracy.”

The PPP leader said that those who want the mass issues to not be resolved desires to see Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah replaced.

“The people of Sindh won’t let the chief minster changed,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI’s provincial lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted an adjournment motion in the Sindh assembly, calling for a discussion on the findings of a Joint Investigation Team report in the money laundering and fake accounts case in the next session.

The adjournment motion presented in the assembly stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has misused his power by offering his assistance in serious criminal activities. The chief minister intentionally provided unlawful benefits to the Omni Group at the expense of the people of Sindh, the motion added.

“Our prime demand is to replace Murad Ali Shah,” he said.

The PTI leader alleged that the Sindh chief minister even gave temples’ estate to his aides as a gift.

“The province was given to the chief minister as a responsibility, he turned out to be a facilitator for the Omni Group,” he said.

Zaman said that he would want to see the next chief minister from the original PPP rather than from Zardari’s one, adding that the JIT report on Uzair Baloch and Nasir Morai should be public in the coming days.