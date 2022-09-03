Saqib Mushtaq

BAHAWALPUR: PTI Chief Imran Khan, in his Bahawalpur speech, warned the government that he can turn into a ‘cornered tiger’ if pushed against the wall.

Addressing the public gathering in Bahawalpur the PTI Chief said that he is grateful that God has awakened our nation.

The person that believes in God is never afraid of anyone else, he added. He added that there is a turncoat politician in Bahawalpur who was with the PTI for three years but then sold his loyalties. Bahawalpur, never vote for such turncoats again, he added.

Taking to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan said that nation works hard but politicians like him steal their money and launder it out of the country. Maryam Nawaz used to say that she does not have any property anywhere in the world, she is so poor she should be put in the Ihsaas program, he added.

However, the Panama leaks disclosed that she owns flats worth billions in London. Those flats were bought with the money stolen from the people of the country, he added.

Imran Khan said that he is preparing his country to fight for real independence. We have to fight together to claim independence from these corrupt leaders. There are two ways to bring revolution to the country, one is the Imam Khomeini model and the second is by vote, he added. The former premier added that Fazlur Rehman uses religion for political gains.

He added that the country was progressing after 17 years in their era, despite COVID the country’s growth was 6%. Farmers made record profits in their era, they kept petroleum prices low to facilitate people, he added. He added that only a 5-year government after free and fair elections can provide political stability to the country. There is no economic stability without political stability, he added.

The PTI Chief said that no one wants to invest in Pakistan due to the instability. If 500,000 thousand people invest in the country. we would not need IMF anymore, he added.

We will have to establish a rule of law to convince overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. Media will not be allowed to defame someone in new Pakistan, he added. He warned the government saying he has been facing hardships for the past 4 months, including media blacklisting, arrests and terrorism cases. He could have staged a sit-in but avoided conflict, he added.

The nation stands, including Sindh, stand with him in this fight for real independence, and will free Sindh from Zardari, he added. Can turn into a cornered tiger if they push him against the wall, the PTI Chief warned. He said that his opponents would not have a place to hide if he gives a call for protest, which is nearing. Announce free elections and save the country, he added.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday visited flood hit areas in Rojhan city of Rajanpur district and again reiterated the need for improving drainage system and building more dams in the country.

Speaking after meeting flood affectees and reviewing arrangements for them in Rojhan, Khan said that if there would have been two dams in the city, the devastation from floods could have been minimized. “We need to build dams for storing water but Wapda unfortunately only invests in reservoirs that produces electricity,” he said, adding that improved drainage system was also need of the hour for the proper release of flood water.

He said that floods have devastated the country and thousands of acres of agricultural land is now under water. “PDMA should now actively play its role to assess the losses of infrastructure and harvest so that proper rehabilitation could be carried out keeping in view the data,” he said.

Imran Khan asked the PTI lawmakers to stay among the flood affectees in their respective areas so that their needs could be catered on immediate basis. “I know the people in flood-hit areas are in distress but once these areas are de-watered, it will increase harvest in their area,” Khan said.