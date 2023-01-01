Canada alerts Khalistan activist to potential Indian threat post-Nijjar’s killing

VANCOUVER (APP): Canadian authorities have warned a close associate of the late Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, that the Indian government may intend to focus on him due to his involvement in Khalistan activism, following Nijjar’s assassination on June 18 this year.

Gurmeet Singh Toor, a close friend of the slain Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said that the Canadian intelligence visited him in August this year, after the assassination of the pro-Khalistan movement activist Nijjar, and told him in writing that a foreign government (India) was after his life and that he should stop going out and stop being active.

Gurmeet Singh Toor told that Nijjar’s killing by India has increased interest in a Khalistan Referendum and Sikhs For Justice movement rather than dampening the movement’s momentum. Toor spoke about threats to his life from the Indian agents, a day before the Khalistan Referendum voting at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on 29th October, set to attract tens of thousands of Canadian Sikhs.

Following Nijjar’s assassination by Indian agents on June 18, 2023, Gurmeet Singh Toor actively joined the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) campaign for a Khalistan Referendum in British Columbia. Nijjar, who led the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara and coordinated the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada, was murdered by Indian agents under the direction of Indian diplomats based in Vancouver and Toronto, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Talking to media, Toor, a senior member of the management committee of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, emphasised the pursuit of justice for Nijjar, even as the common Indian belief suggested that Nijjar’s assassination would signal the decline of the Khalistan movement.

Contrary to expectations, the movement has not diminished but, instead, has experienced a significant increase in strength and momentum.

Gurmeet Singh Toor recalled that he was by Nijjar’s side when the attack occurred, being among the initial three individuals to arrive at the scene immediately after the incident.

Indian attempts at coercion, intimidation, or bullying will prove futile, as the Sikh nation consistently strives for the betterment of humanity, he said. He said he received a warning letter from Canadian law enforcement during their urgent visit to his home on August 24, 2023. The letter conveyed a grave concern for his safety, citing the presence of Indian agents in Canada acting on behalf of the Indian state.

Indian High Commission to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Kumar Verma and his fellow diplomat Manish, Indian operatives, were identified as the key figures engaging assassins on their payroll. However, Indian intelligence agencies failed to provide evidence of Nijjar’s alleged involvement in anti-India activities. Toor said that he has been more active in Khalistan activism and visiting the Gurdwara more often after the warning. “Indian threats cannot scare us. India has killed tens of thousands of us Sikhs. It’s martyrdom for us.

India can try to kill as many as it wants but we will never be afraid. More Sikhs are now involved in the Khalistan movement than ever before,” said Toor.

It merits mentioning here that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a key figure in the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada, had close ties to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistani leader based in the US who serves as the Counsel General of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the organization spearheading the global Khalistan Referendum initiative.

In 2020, the Indian government designated Nijjar, Pannun, UK-based Paramjeet Singh Pamma, and others as terrorists.

Nijjar also held the position of President at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, the largest Gurdwara in Canada, situated in British Columbia.

The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC), which will declare results after completing all phases. The voting started on October 31, 2021 from London UK and have so far been held in several cities across UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).