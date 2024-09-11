Canada blocks weapons sales to Israel

OTTAWA (AFP): Canada has suspended some 30 permits for arms shipments to Israel, including a rare move against a US company’s Canadian subsidiary’s deal with the US government, the foreign minister said Tuesday.

All of the export permits had been approved prior to a January ban on new sales of weapons that could be used in Gaza, as the besieged Palestinian territory faced a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she had ordered a review of all Canadian weapons suppliers’ contracts with Israel and other countries.

“Following that, I suspended this summer around 30 existing permits of Canadian companies,” she said.

A key ally of the United States, which provides Israel with billions of dollars a year in military aid, Canada drew the ire of Israeli leaders when it initially announced it would halt new arms shipments to Israel as of January 8.

Pro-Palestinian protests across Canada — at universities, political events and even the Toronto International Film Festival last week — have continued to put pressure on the government to go further.

“Our policy is clear: We will not have any form of arms or parts of arms be sent to Gaza. Period,” Joly said.

“How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant,” she continued, alluding to ammunition that was meant to have been produced by a Canadian division of US defense contractor General Dynamics for the Israeli army.

Joly added that the government is in contact about this issue with General Dynamics.

The topic of arms deliveries to Israel has triggered legal proceedings in several countries around the world.

Israel has historically been a top receiver of Canadian arms exports, with Can$21 million worth of military material exported to Israel in 2022, according to government data, following Can$26 million in shipments in 2021.

That placed Israel among the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports.

Britain last week also said it would suspend some arms exports to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.