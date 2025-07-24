Canada calls for immediate resumption of UN-led aid in Gaza

OTTAWA (Reuters): The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Israeli military operations against civilians and aid workers in Gaza were unacceptable, and called for the immediate resumption of UN-led aid distribution in the war-torn enclave.



“Israeli military operations against WHO staff and facilities, World Food Programme aid convoys, & the ongoing killing of Palestinians seeking urgently needed food and water are unacceptable,” the Canadian foreign ministry said on X.



“Hunger in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels … Canada calls for the immediate resumption at scale of UN-led aid,” the ministry added.