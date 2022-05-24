Canada to send howitzer shells to Ukraine

OTTAWA (TASS): The Canadian authorities have decided to send Kyiv an additional batch of more than 20,000 shells for 155mm M777 howitzers previously supplied by Western countries to Ukraine. This was announced to journalists on Monday by the head of the Canadian Ministry of Defense Anita Anand during a visit to the province of British Columbia. Her speech was broadcast by national TV channels.

“Today I am announcing another package of Canadian military assistance to Ukraine. I can confirm that Canada has purchased more than 20,000 155mm shells,” she said. According to her, these shells are intended for M777 howitzers previously delivered to Ukraine by Western countries. Anand added that this batch of military aid will arrive in Ukraine in the very near future. The Minister of Defense specified that this package of military assistance is estimated at 98 million Canadian dollars ($76.3 million).

Earlier, Western countries, including Canada and the United States, provided Ukraine with American M777 howitzers with a firing range of up to 30 km and ammunition for them. Ottawa sent four such guns.

