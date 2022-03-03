Canada to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine

OTTAWA (TASS): The Ca-nadian authorities have decided to send an additional batch of lethal wea-pons to Ukraine. This was announced to journalists on Thursday by the head of the Canadian Ministry of Defense Anita Anand.

“We intend to supply Ukraine with additional assistance in the form of lethal weapons,” she said. According to her, these deliveries will include 4.5 thousand M-72 anti-tank grenade launchers and about 7.5 thousand hand grenades. The minister did not reveal details of how the weapons would be delivered to Ukraine, but said it would be done “as quickly as possible.”

In addition, Anand said that Canada will give Ukraine 1 million Canadian dollars ($790,000) for the purchase of high-precision satellite images. “This will provide the Ukrainian military with greater opportunities to monitor the movement of Russian troops in and around their territory,” she explained.

Earlier, the Canadian authorities announced that they had decided to supply Ukraine with body armor, helmets, gas masks and night vision devices, as well as anti-tank weapons.

Anand said that the Canadian authorities are still studying the question of the legality of the participation of Canadian civilians in the conflict in Ukraine.

“We understand the desire of Canadians to join the struggle of our Ukrainian friends,” she said, answering a question about the possible criminal liability of Canadians for participating in the conflict. “At present, the legality of the situation reflected in your question has not been determined.” At the same time, Anand stressed that Canadians who want to help Ukraine can enlist in the Canadian Armed Forces and participate in the Canadian non-combat operation Unifier to train Ukrainian military personnel.

As part of Operation Unifier, the Canadian Armed Forces have been training soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian army in the Lviv region since 2015. Earlier, Ottawa announced that Canadian military instructors will continue to be in Ukraine until 2025, while the mission will increase over time from 200 to 400 people.

