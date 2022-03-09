Canada will send Ukraine a new batch of military equipment

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Canada will send Ukraine a new batch of highly specialized military equipment, Prime Minister Trud-eau said on Wednesday.

“Just spoke with Presid-ent Volodymyr Zelensky. I informed him that Canada will send Ukraine another batch of highly specialized military equipment. We also discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” Trudeau wrote on his Twitter account.

According to the prime minister, he also invited Zelensky to address the Canadian Parliament.

