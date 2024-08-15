Canada’s payroll employment drops by 47,300 in June, first decline in six months

(AA): Canada’s payroll employment fell by 47,300, or 0.3%, in June, marking the first decline after five consecutive months of growth, the country’s statistical agency reported on Thursday.

Statistics Canada noted that the drop follows a period of steady gains from January to May, during which payroll employment increased by a cumulative 147,600 jobs, or 0.8%. Despite the monthly decline, employment was still up 110,400 jobs, or 0.6%, compared to June of last year.

Job losses in June were widespread, with 11 out of 20 sectors experiencing declines. The retail trade sector was hit hardest, shedding 15,100 jobs, or 0.8%, according to Statistics Canada.

Meanwhile, job vacancies remained relatively stable in June at 554,000. However, on an annual basis, vacancies were down significantly, falling by 190,500, or 25.6%, compared to June 2023.

Average weekly earnings in June showed little change after a 0.7% increase in May, the agency reported. Annually, average weekly earnings grew by 4% compared to the same month last year.

