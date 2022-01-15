Canadian FM plans a six-day visit to Ukraine

KIEV (Agencies): The head of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, will arrive in Kyiv next week. This is stated in the statement of the Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat will stay on the territory of Ukraine for six days. During the visit, she will meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

According to the authors of the statement, Joly will travel to Kiev to reaffirm Ottawa’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. She also intends to meet with the Canadian military stationed in the country.

The Government of Ukraine has previously outlined priorities for 2022. So, Kiev plans to sign an agreement on a free trade zone with Canada.