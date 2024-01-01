Canberra taking steps in right direction

Premier Li Qiang’s ongoing visit to Australia, which started on Saturday following his successful visit to New Zealand, looks set to further strengthen Beijing and the Anthony Albanese government’s consensus that maintaining the healthy development of bilateral ties serves the two countries’ common interests.

In 2014, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation became the general theme of bilateral relations after that until the previous Scott Morrison government, under the sway of Washington, took a confrontational approach to relations. Australian Prime Minister Albanese’s successful visit to China last year helped return bilateral ties to the right track, and practical cooperation is again the focus of China-Australia relations.

The face-to-face exchanges between Li, who is making the first visit by a Chinese premier to Australia since 2017, and Australian political and business leaders and representatives from different sectors of the Australian society over issues of common concern provide a good opportunity for the two sides to deepen their mutual understanding and explore ways to tap the full potential of their economic and trade cooperation.

The fast recovering curve of Sino-Australian ties over the past two years should prompt both Beijing and Canberra to foster a more mature, stable and fruitful partnership that is resistant to outside interference. Canberra has already demonstrated that it is not willing to unreservedly follow Washington’s lead having expressed critical views on the US’ tariff attack on Chinese goods and export restrictions targeting Chinese technology development.

If Canberra and Beijing can build greater mutual trust and treat each other’s concerns with respect, there is no reason why they can’t overcome misconceptions and misperceptions about each other’s actions and intentions.

The op-ed by Albanese, “Working productively with China will benefit everyone in the region”, published by The Australian three days prior to Li’s visit, shows clearly Canberra’s willingness to meet Beijing halfway in that direction. In the article, the Australian leader said Li’s visit represents “another step forward in the patient, calibrated and deliberate efforts of our Government to rebuild dialogue with China and stabilise the relationship between our nations”.