Cannabis cultivation in Pakistan

The Supreme Court has ordered the court assistants to submit written proposals in a case pertaining to sentences of accused in narcotics related cases. Presently, a seven-member larger bench of the apex court is hearing the case of drug offenders because the United Nations had delisted Cannabis/marijuana from the list of drugs due its large scale uses in the medical field. At the same time the Senate Standing Committee on narcotics is also working to modify the laws regarding use and possession of marijuana and its products. The Court inquired about the work of the Senate committee engaged in legislation on the use of drugs. The Court observed that previously the punishment for cannabis and heroin was the same if the use of cannabis and heroin were being punished under separate categories then it was ok, because cannabis was less harmful drug than heroin. The court also noted that cannabis is a cure for many diseases and strengthens human nerves while it is being used as medicine in various countries.

Cannabis is a highly beneficial plant which has multiple uses ranging from medicines to recreation and anesthetic inhaling to Psychological treatment of mentally disturbed individuals. While it is being used to cure pain, asthma, Spams, Insomnia, depression, mental recreation and relaxation. The world had been well aware of the benefits of this plant, however Pakistanis got acquainted with the unlimited uses and benefits of Cannabis leaves, flowers and stems some time back when Prime Minister Imran Khan recognized its importance and also told the nation about the billions dollars global market of marijuana. The pro-Cannabis drive had gained much importance in the country after the Prime Minister’s assertion about it’s worth and vast prospects.

After declassification of Cannabis from the list of most dangerous drugs, the government of Pakistan is working to remove legal barriers to enter the global cannabidiol and hemp products market whose current share in the global market is more than $ 400 billion. Pakistan has unprecedented opportunities for cultivation of Cannabis, and its related species including hemp, marijuana and others. Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology had chalked out a comprehensive plan to maximize the commercial benefits of Cannabis and its products by allowing its cultivation in certain areas under strict control of the government. According to reports, the government is working to establish a production facility of Cannabis in Rawat, Rawalpindi and storage sites in Karachi and Lahore, while experimental production has been started at selected sites. The government is preparing to launch the first ever Country’s policy on the use of Cannabis and its products to efficiently control/regularize and promote its production for the purpose of domestic and commercial use. Presently, the government has planned to cultivate marijuana in three districts of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the coming days. Tirah Valley, which produces the highest quality of marijuana is being ignored. Instead of spending money in the name of research, KP government should take initiative and start its own government project with international companies. Several Countries in the world are cultivating marijuana at large scale and earn billions of dollars foreign exchange through its export to the world. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has huge potential in this field; it could get a significant share in the global marijuana trade market through compliance of strict regulatory/control measures at home and prudent export policy abroad.