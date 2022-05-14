Can’t allow PTI to use Christians’ turf in Sialkot to hold its rally: Hamza

LAHORE (INP): The issue of allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to hold its public meeting at the CTI Ground, Sialkot today (Saturday) is heating up as the government is asking the PTI organizers to change the rally point to some other place in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also jumped into the foray saying that the PTI should select some other place in Sialkot as the CTI Ground is property of the Christian community and there is a Christian Church built on it. He said that the Christian community might raise objection if the PTI would use its turf.

Hamza said that his government would not allow PTI Chairman Imran Khan to play with the country’s constitution and law.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar while talking to media said that the government would not let the PTI use swathe of the Christian church for politics.

“Why the PTI does not hold its public rally at Sialkot Stadium which provides a much bigger ambience for holding a political meeting,” he wondered adding that the PTI was aware that it could not fill up the big stadium with people, so it wanted a smaller place for holding its rally.

“We challenge Imran to hold its rally at Sialkot Stadium,” Tarar said adding that the PTI wanted to ignite the Christian-Muslim clashes in the garb of holding its public gathering at the CTI Ground. He vowed that government would not allow that.

The PML-N leader also said that if the government had to arrest the local leadership of the PTI in order to thwart this rally, it would do so.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police in Sialkot stormed the venue of the PTI public gathering late Friday night and rounded up several party workers, including party’s senior leader Usman Dar.

