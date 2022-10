Author: David Goggins

In Can’t Hurt Me, David Goggins shares how he transformed himself from a depressed, overweight young man with no future into a US Armed Forces icon and one of the world’s top endurance athletes.

Goggins reveals that most of us tap into only 40 percent of our capabilities which he calls The 40% Rule, and his story illuminates a path that anyone can follow to push past pain, demolish fear, and reach their full potential.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)