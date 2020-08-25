Capital administration banned construction

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration of Islamabad in an order banned the construction in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) acquired 08 sectors for the upcoming two months to stop the land grabber from illegal construction the notification available mentioned.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat in an official notification mentioned that certain elements are busy in illegal construction having no legal cover and that’s why the administration banned the construction in these areas because the administration has enough ground to take action against the illegal constructers the notification mentioned.

The administration ordered that in CDA acquired sectors including C-13, C,16, D-13, E-13, 17, F-13, I-10 and H-16 construction are banned for the two months. The announcement mentioned that the acquired sector of the housing authority F-14 & 15 and federal government employees housing authority two sectors G-14 are also banned for construction.