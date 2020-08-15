Capital administration banned entry of 13 Ulema

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Capital administration of Islamabad in an order banned the entry of 13 firebrands Ulemas of different school of thoughts into Islamabad due to the fear of instigating hatred speeches and fear of terror the order available with this scribe revealed.

The order issued from the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad office mentioned that the administration was informed by the AIG (special branch) that the 13 Ulemas of different school of thoughts are sectarian agitators, firebrand speakers and are likely to indulge in sectarian activities, deliver proactive sectarian speeches/sermons aiming to create animosity, and hatred between various religious sects, which can be prejudicial to the maintenance of public peace and order.

The order further mentioned that in the current security climax of Islamabad coupled with the threat perception of terrorism, it is apprehended that any breakdown of the law & order due to sectarian violence may be used by terrorists as a breeding ground to achieve their objectives. The order mentioned that now with a view to prevent the following Ulemas from stirring up sectarian strife and resentment it is necessary to make an order of banning the firebrands.

The deputy commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat the district magistrate using his power banned the entry of the firebrand Ulemas from entering into Islamabad.

The banned Ulemas whose hails from the Deobandi school of thought are Maulana Abdul Aziz of Jamia Hifsa G-7/3, Maulana Abdul Razzaq Haidri of Jamia Abdullah Bin Masood, G-9, Maulana Abdu rehman Muaviah, Rehmani Masjid Aabpara and Qari Ahsan ullah of Qasmia mosque F-8/3 Islamabad.

The order further added that 4 Ulema of the Barelvi and Ahle-Hadees school of thoughts entry have been banned in the federal capital amid of Muharram. The Ulema from the Barelvi school of thought are Qari Waseem Abbasi the president of the Sunni Tehreek, Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain Kazmi, Masjid Hanfia Bariimam, Rizwan Saifi of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan. One cleric of the Ahle-Hadees school of thought is Allam Muhammad Younas Qureshi of Masjid Al-Furqan of G-9/4 Islamabad.

The administration as well banned the entry of 5 Ulema hails from Shia group of thoughts including Allama Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najfi of Jamia Ahle-Bait of F-7/4, Agha Shifa Najifi of Imambargah Imam-al-Sadiq of G-9/2, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, General Secretary Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimin Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, Leader Wahdat-e-Muslimin Pakistan and Allama Basharat Immami president of President Tehreek-Nafaz Fiqah Jafaria.