Capital Development Authority seals four blocks of KP House

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the supervision of Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif on Monday, sealed four blocks of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House.

Sources in the CDA told 24News TV channel that the blocks had been sealed over violation of the building rules.

Assistant Commissioner Abdullah also accompanied the CDA team on the occasion.

The magistrate said that the house would be completely sealed.

Sardar Asif further said that so far the CDA team had faced no resistance.

Sources said that so far A and B Blocks of the house were sealed.

Since, they informed, families were residing in the C Block, it had not been sealed.

Sources added that guestrooms in the house had also been sealed.

The KP House’s lease had expired in 2006. And despite the fact that the CDA sent several notices to the house’s administration asking it to get the lease renewed for the next 33 years, the latter failed to do so.

The Authority also sent notices to the administration to demolish the structures built illegally, but the latter did not respond to even a single of them.