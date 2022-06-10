According to American media, the FBI has arrested a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan and raided his home in connection with the January 6, Capitol riots. According to details, Ryan Kelley is facing four misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol breach, including disorderly conduct. The FBI has filed an affidavit in the Federal Court stating that the agency had received at least four tips between January and February 2021 from people who confirmed the presence of Kelley at the Capitol attack during the riots. Although, the Republican candidate has confirmed he was in Washington DC on 6 January but denied engaging in illegal activity. However, a man the FBI has identified as Ryan Kelley is seen at points throughout the day. He is shown filming a crowd of people who are assaulting and pushing back police officers, climbing and standing on an architectural feature of the Capitol building and waving the crowd behind him forward.

The January 6 riots were the first event of its kind in the history of America when a violent mob attacked the Congressional building, threatened US lawmakers, destroyed government properties, assaulted Police officers and tried to disrupt the constitutional process underway in the Congressional building. However, the FBI, an American premier security agency, had displayed extreme laxity throughout the series of events and after that. American Security apparatuses failed to stop the riots beforehand despite having received threat alerts about the incident. Earlier, the FBI had claimed that it had found scant evidence that the January 6 attack on the US Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the Presidential election result. Then it announced that the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump. After one and a half years, the FBI reopened the probe and interrogated a politician from the opposition ahead of his election. In fact, the sensitivity and importance of the case merited a quick and hard-hitting response from the premier Spy agency of America but warry and his team are looking for the sun in the broad daylight.

