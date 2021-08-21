Capitol riots and FBI’s Leniency

The US media reported that FBI has found scant evidence that the January 6 attack on the US Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the Presidential election result. According to reports, the FBI believes that the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump. According to FBI’s assessment there is only five percent chance that the militia groups such as Roger Stone or Alex Jones were having any grand scheme with them such as to storm the capitol and take hostages besides their involvement in pro-Trump event in Washington DC a day before the incident of January 6. According to reports, the FBI also thinks that other two gangs such as Oath Keepers and Proud Boys involved in riots had aimed to break into the Capitol, but there is no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside. According to reports, Prosecutors have filed conspiracy charges against 40 people alleging them for planning the attack. It also accused one Proud Boys leader for recruiting members and urged them to arrange military style-equipment and protective gear weeks before the attack on January 6. As said the Proud Boys leader dispatched his gangsters with a plan to make multiple entries to the Capitol in small groups, but prosecutors have maintained that this activity was not part of a broader plot.

The violent mob of hundreds of men and women stormed into Capitol Hills on January 6 and attacked the Congressional building causing several deaths and serious injuries to numerous law enforcers. US Capitol Police arrested 570 people for alleged involvement in the attacks on important national buildings. After the incident, US Intelligence Apparatus and law enforcement agencies acknowledged that there was a forecast of criminal violence at the Capitol Hills on January 6, but they could not respond to the forecast in a suitable manner which resulted in an embarrassing situation for the whole nation. However, the people across the world watched live that the armed criminal gangs took control of the important government buildings and the sitting President instigated them to do so but FBI evaluation is still shady, and it is saying that although offence was committed but it was not planned and about ninety to ninety-five percent of these were one-off cases. In fact, crime is crime whether it is for once or a recurring practice. However, the current discourse of the FBI aims at rescuing the culprits instead of bringing them to justice. In the Indo-Subcontinent this legacy is termed as watchman nexuses with the thieves. Usually, law enforcement apprehends the culprits involved in an enterprise and the court decides the degree of their involvement and corresponding penalty to them, whereas the FBI is solely playing all the three roles of an investigator, Prosecutor, and jury in this case. According to reports, the gangs involved in the riots including Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and three Percenters were in close coordination on the day of Biden Senate confirmation on January 6. According to experts, the political element of the incident and involvement of a former President induced the US Department of Justice to take a lenient approach toward this criminal activity, however it will set a bad example for future generations and will encourage extremist and violent behavior in US national Politics in future.