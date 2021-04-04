Capitol security task force leader urges Congress to boost resources

Orion Rummler

WASHINGTON DC: Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to review Capitol security measures, urged Congress on Sunday to adopt the security measures his task force proposed last month in order to protect against potential attacks.

Driving the news: One Capitol Police Officer was killed Friday, and another injured, after a male suspect rammed them with a car at a north entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Some security fencing was removed a week ago after heightened security following the Jan 6. attack.

Honoré’s task force last month recommended several changes following the siege, including adding mobile or retractable fencing, more Capitol police officers and enhancing background checks for Capitol I.D. cardholders.

What he’s saying: “We’ve given them the plan. We worked the plan hard. Now it’s time for Congress to work the plan,” Honoré told ABC’s “This Week.”

“The police in the Capitol deserve this, our nation deserves it, and those families who’ve lost loved ones deserve it,” he said.

Honoré said the most important action for Congress to take now is to bring “additional resou-rces” to its security plan. “They are going to have to recruit hard. And in order to recruit, they’re going to need a special budget.”