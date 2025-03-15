Captain martyred, 10 terrorists killed in DIK operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : A Pakistan Army captain was martyred while leading a successful anti-terror operation in Dera Ismail Khan, where security forces eliminated 10 terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Thursday.

The operation, based on intelligence, took place on March 20, 2025. During a fierce exchange of gunfire, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, a 24-year-old officer from Jhelum district, embraced martyrdom while fearlessly leading his troops from the front.

The ISPR report stated that the security forces had recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during the operation. The slain terrorists were reportedly involved in numerous anti-state activities, including attacks on law enforcement agencies and the targeted killings of innocent civilians.

The military’s media wing paid tribute to Captain Hasnain, describing him as a courageous leader, known for his bold and daring actions. “The sacrifices of such brave young officers strengthen the resolve of our armed forces in their fight against terrorism,” the ISPR statement said.

A sanitisation operation remained underway in the region as security forces continued their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.