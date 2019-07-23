Car bomb blast kills two civilians in Paktika

PAKTIKA (Ariana News): At least two civilians were killed after a car bomb went off in Mata Khan district of eastern Paktika province, police said.

Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for provincial police told Ariana News that the incident has taken place at Patani area of the district at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to Aryan, a car bomb targeted the district police chief Abdul Wadood Andar, who escaped unharmed.

Two civilians including a child were killed and three guards of Andar were injured in the incident, Aryan added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.