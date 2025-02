DAMASCUS (AFP) : Fifteen people, mostly women farm workers, were killed Monday by a car bomb near the northern Syrian city of Manbij where Kurdish-led forces are battling groups backed by Turkiye, state news agency SANA reported.

Citing White Helmet rescuers, SANA said there had been a “massacre” on a local road with “the explosion of a car bomb near a vehicle transporting agricultural workers,” killing 14 women and one man, and leaving “15 women wounded, some in critical condition.”