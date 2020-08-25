Car bomb targets army unit, two dead

BALKH (TOLOnews): An Afghan commando unit in Balkh district in Balkh province of Afghanistan killed at least one commando and a civilian, according to security sources.

Adil Shah Abir, a spokesman for Balkh police headquarters, confirmed the blast, but did not provide details.

Three more people were wounded in the blast, according to the security sources.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, sources at Bu Ali Sina Balkhi hospital in Balkh have said that three children and two women were among the six wounded in the blast near the commandos’ compound.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, said source.

But, the Afghan Ministry of Defense in a statement said that two civilians and a commando were killed in the attack and 14 more wounded.