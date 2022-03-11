Car sales rise despite higher prices

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The automobile sector of Pakistan has achieved another milestone by showing a 56 percent growth in the sale of the vehicles in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, on Friday.

According to Pakistan Auto Manufacturers Association (PAMA), the sale of vehicles rose by 32 per cent to 21,664 units in February 2022 as compared to 16,436 units in February 2021.

The month of February last witnessed a 4 per cent increase in the sale of the vehicles as compared to January last.

The PAMA stated that 178,250 units were sold in eight months of the current financial year, whereas, the number of units sold during eight months of the last fiscal year was 113,905.

Suzuki sales grew by a whopping 69 per cent to 94,408 units during eight months of the current fiscal year, whereas, the number of units sold during eight months of the last fiscal year was 55,852.

Toyota Indus sales also swelled by 38 per cent to 49,499 units from 35,975 units.