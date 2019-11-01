Caravans join JUI-F’s Azadi March in federal capital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caravans from different parts of the country has joined the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Islamabad on Friday.

According to reports, Azadi March starting from Karachi travelled 1450 Km in 5 days to finally reach Islamabad. Maulana Fazlur Rehman led the main rally of JUI-F as it had started its journey from Karachi on Sunday.

The march travelling from Hyderabad, Matiari, Nawabshah, Noshehroferoz and Khairpur reached Sukkur for night stay. On Monday morning the march started its journey for Multan via Ghotki, Rahim Yar Khan and Uch Sharif.

On Tuesday the marchers moved towards Lahore via Khanewal, Mian Channu, Chicha Watnai, Sahiwal, Okara and Patoki. Passing night in Lahore the marchers moved towards their final destination in federal capital via Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jehlum and Gujar Khan.

JUI-F leadership remained in the container where consultations were being made.

Earlier, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman rejected the news regarding postponement of Azadi March and said all caravans are on their way to federal capital.

Talking to media, he said the protest against government includes a public rally and a sit in. He said all convoys of Azadi March would reach their destination as per plan.

He further said that there would be addresses after the marchers reach their final destination.

After Maulana Fazal senior leader of JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri while addressing a press conference firmly rejected the news that rally has been postponed. He said containers cannot stop us from marching towards Islamabad.

Haidri said some routes are close and clashes may happen. He said they would not object if government closes routes from Zero Point to D-Chowk.