Caretaker CM KP: Imran rejects Manzoor Afridi’s name

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan as rejected the name of Manzoor Afridi for the position of caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI sources claimed that party chief directed the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to announce another name for the post.

According to chief minister’s spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai, Manzoor’s name as the caretaker chief minister was neither finalised nor has it been dropped.

Yousafzai added that the meeting regarding the caretaker chief minister was held Sunday night and adding that CM Khattak and Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Lutfur Rehman would meet on Monday (today) to discuss the matter.

The incumbent chief minister of the province also rejected the reports.

After the announcement of Manzoor Afridi as CM KP, the rival political parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National party had rejected the candidate and alleged PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl of corruption.

PPP’s Nafeesa Shah remarked that Manzoor ruined his reputation after meeting up with Imran. “Manzoor Afridi is a donor of JUI-F, while his brother Senator Ayub Afridi is a donor of PTI. This is the real face of Imran Khan and Fazl-ur-Rehman’s politics.”

ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain alleged that the interim chief minister belonged to both PTI and JUI-F. “This is pre-poll rigging,” he said, adding that free and fair elections are not possible if Manzoor would be overseeing them.

Later, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the name of Manzoor was given by the opposition. “The CM has just given the approval,” he added.

