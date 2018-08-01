Caretaker government decides to keep the existing petroleum prices for August

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the existing levels for the month of August.

The caretaker finance ministry announced this on Tuesday night via a notification. The notification stated that the petroleum prices have been retained at current levels in order to provide relief to the common man.

The notification added that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had requested bumping up the rates owing to higher costs in the global market.

Accordingly, prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and light diesel will remain at per-litre rates of Rs95.24, Rs112.94, Rs83.96, and Rs75.37, respectively.

The notification further added that the general sales tax (GST) had to be slashed in order to maintain the current petroleum prices.

