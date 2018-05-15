Caretaker PM name to be announced on Friday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition decided to postpone the announcement of the name of caretaker prime minister for three days and it will be announced on Friday.

Earlier on May 11, Opposition leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah had announced that in the meeting with the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had reached a consensus on the name of caretaker prime minister.

Later they had also decided to announce the name on May 15 and the task to announce the name to caretaker prime minister was given to Khursheed Shah.

Now the media reports claimed that Khursheed Shah will now announce the name of caretaker prime minister on May 18.

