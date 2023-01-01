Caretaker PM’s nomination: Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to meet again today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz will meet again today (Friday) as part of the consultation process for the selection of the caretaker prime minister, Dunya News.

The first meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, held on Thursday, regarding the appointment of the Caretaker Prime Minister remained inconclusive.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the opposition leader said the president had dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister. He said the caretaker prime minister would be appointed within three days and he and PM Sharif had a one-hour long meeting on Thursday.

He said the prime minister had proposed three names and he had sought one more day to come to a conclusion. He (Raja Riaz) also shared his names for the coveted slot.

He said all those being considered for the coveted position were people of integrity. He said the name of the proposed caretaker prime minister would not be disclosed before any final decision.

It is expected that the name would be finalised in next meeting. “In case a decision is not made by Friday, the consultation will be held the next day,” said the opposition leader.

Potential candidates

The parties in the ruling alliance have nominated their candidates. The MQM has named Kamran Tessori for the caretaker prime minister, while the National Party has suggested the name of Justice (Retd) Shakeel Baloch.

Moreover, names of former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, ex-finance minister Hafeez Shaikh and Justice (Retd) Tassadaq Jilani have also been under consideration for the caretaker prime minister. Also under consideration are the names of Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Zulfiqar Magsi and Dr Ishrat Abad.

According to sources, Jalil Abbas Jilani is the strongest candidate for the office. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari suggested his name to Nawaz Sharif and the latter did not object to the nomination.

It may be noted that if the premier and opposition leader fail to reach consensus on a name for the caretaker prime minister, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee. If the committee also fails to make a decision, the matter will be sent to the Election Commission which will pick a name within two days.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday night dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The president has signed the summary sent by the prime minister for dissolution of the National Assembly. The federal cabinet also stands dissolved with the dissolution of the National Assembly.