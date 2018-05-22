Caretaker premier: Nawaz against the name of retired judge or bureaucrat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif is against the name of retired judge or bureaucrat for the caretaker prime minister.

According to party sources, the biggest reason behind the failure of PM Abbasi and Khursheed meeting on caretaker setup is Nawaz’s reluctance in the matter as he does not want to appoint any retired judge or bureaucrat on the caretaker premier slot.

Earlier in the day, PM Abbasi and Khursheed held meeting but they were failed to reach on any consensus on the matter and in the end, Prime Minister Abbasi has sought more time for Shah in an effort to persuade Nawaz Sharif over the appointment.

After the meeting, Khursheed Shah told media persons that another meeting would be held with the prime minister either tomorrow or on Thursday. The opposition leader said he and the prime minister both agreed to think some more on the matter so that the finalized name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition.

According to sources, the government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister.

