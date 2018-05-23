Caretaker setup: Government backtracking on its earlier commitment, says’ Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the government is backtracking on its own commitment and suggestions for the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

Shah was talking to media on Wednesday and he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will settle the appointment of caretaker prime minister through parliamentary committee because the government is not looking serious in solving the issue.

He claimed that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no power to reject our nominees for caretaker premier and adding that opposition suggestion cannot be rejected, in fact they will be sent to a parliamentary committee.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khursheed Shah said that both the government and the opposition are trying their best to finalize the name of caretaker prime minister through the Parliament.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met five times but no consensus has been reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier. Another meeting is expected to be held between the two leaders this week.

After his meeting with the premier on Tuesday, Shah had said, “It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting.”

“If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented],” Shah said.

He added that he had put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM.

However, according to sources, former prime minister and PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of appointing a retired justice or bureaucrat as the caretaker premier, and hence PM Abbasi has asked for more time on the matter.

The government is believed to have suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for caretaker prime minister.

