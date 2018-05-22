Caretaker setup: PM Abbasi, Khursheed Shah fail to reach consensus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah failed to reach consensus on the name for the position of caretaker premier during the fifth meeting on Tuesday.

Khursheed Shah informed the media after the meeting that another meeting will be held with Prime Minister Abbasi tomorrow or day after to finalize the interim premier name.

Shah added that it would be good for the Parliament if the name of caretaker premier finalized with consensus and adding that if the government and opposition failed to reach any point then a committee of parliament will be formed to finalize the name within three days and it will be implemented.

He added that he has put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM.

The private news channel reported that the supreme leader of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of appointing a retired justice or bureaucrat as the caretaker premier, and hence PM Abbasi asked for more time on the matter.

PML-N is believed to have suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The caretaker prime minister will lead the interim set-up and attend to day-to-day matters of governance.

