Caretaker setup: PM Abbasi, Khursheed Shah to meet for the sixth time

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah will meet for the sixth time today (Thursday) to finalized the name for the caretaker prime minister.

Both the leaders failed to develop consensus on the caretaker setup in the last five meetings and now they again set to meet to finalize the name for interim PM slot.

Syed Khursheed Shah told media after the last meeting that the government backtracking from its own promises and adding that it seems the issue of caretaker setup will be decided by the parliamentary committee if the sixth meeting would not successful.

PPP leader seemed disgruntled with the government while speaking in the National Assembly. He blamed the government for changing its own stance on the issue. He further said that the government cannot reject the names given by the opposition.

